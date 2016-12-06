Dec 6 U.S.-based website domain name provider
GoDaddy Inc said it would buy peer Host Europe Group
(HEG) for 1.69 billion euros ($1.82 billion), including debt, as
it looks to expand beyond the initial set-up of websites.
GoDaddy said it would explore options for HEG's PlusServer
managed hosting business, including a possible sale.
HEG is currently owned by European private equity firm
Cinven, which acquired the business in August 2013.
Reuters had reported last month that GoDaddy was in
exclusive talks to buy the company.
($1 = 0.9284 euros)
