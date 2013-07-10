By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 10 Bankers are putting together
around 225 million pounds ($336.25 million) of debt financing to
back a potential sale of internet service provider Host Europe,
banking sources said on Wednesday.
Montagu Private Equity bought Host Europe in 2010 backed
with 115 million pounds of debt, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data. It has hired UBS to sell the business
which has a price tag of around 400 million
pounds, bankers said.
The company has attracted interest from both trade and
private equity buyers including Cinven, Hellman &
Friedman, Providence Equity Partners and TA Associates, which
recently submitted first round bids in an auction process and
final round bids are due in August, bankers added.
Cinven and Hellman & Freidman declined to comment.
Providence, TA and Montagu were not immediately available to
comment.
Bankers are preparing debt packages to back a potential
buyout of the company equivalent to up to 6 times Host Europe's
37.5 million euro earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), consisting of senior leveraged loans
or a mixture of senior leveraged loans and mezzanine finance,
bankers said.
Founded in 1997, Host Europe Group has over 1 million
customers and provides services including domain registration
and mass hosting, according to its website.