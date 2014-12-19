LONDON Dec 19 Banks have lined up around 500
million pounds ($783.50 million) of leveraged loans to back
internet domain and hosting company Host Europe Group's
acquisition of German-based peer intergenia and refinance
existing debt, banking sources said on Friday.
HEG agreed to buy intergenia on Dec.17 from Oakley Capital
Private Equity, part of Oakley Capital Investments and
co-owner Bellaxa for 210 million euros.
Cinven agreed to buy HEG in July 2013 from Montagu Private
Equity for 438 million pounds, funding the acquisition with all
equity. Part of the equity was refinanced with 255 million
pounds of leveraged loans once the buyout was complete in
August. The loan was provided by a club of nine banks, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
HSBC, Lloyds, Societe Generale and UniCredit are arranging
the leveraged loan financing to back the merger of HEG and
intergenia and refinance existing debt, the banking sources
said.
The loan will be split between a senior term loan and a
second lien tranche and will be denominated in euros and
sterling, they said.
The loan will launch for syndication in January to
investors, they added.
Cinven was not immediately available to comment.
HEG provides for around 1.7 million customers in markets
including the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Spain.
($1 = 0.6382 pounds)
