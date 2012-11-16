Nov 16 Hostess Brands Inc, the maker of Twinkies
and Wonder Bread, said it will ask a bankruptcy judge for
permission to liquidate after failing to obtain wage and benefit
cuts from thousands of its bakery workers.
The company said a strike by members of the Bakery,
Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International
Union that started last week was too much to overcome.
The case is In re: Hostess Brands Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-22052.
