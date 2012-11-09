Nov 9 Hostess Brands Inc, the bankrupt maker of
Twinkies and Wonder Bread, said it will have to liquidate itself
and lay off most of its workforce in case of a widespread
strike.
Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and
Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) said its members at
some Hostess bakeries have gone on strike in response to
court-approved pay cuts.
The company, which employs 18,300 people, said it will focus
on selling its assets to the highest bidders if more workers
choose to go on strike at other locations in the coming days.
Hostess, which operates around 36 bakeries, had filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.