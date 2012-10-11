Oct 11 Hostess Brands Inc, the bankrupt maker of
Twinkies and Wonder Bread, filed a reorganization plan that
includes wage cuts, reduction in health and welfare benefits and
a freeze on pensions for at least two years.
Hostess is seeking to eliminate unsecured claims worth $2
billion to $2.5 billion under the plan and its equity owners may
end up losing their investments, the company said in a court
filing.
Hostess filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in
January for the second time in less than three years as it
struggled with crippling costs associated with its pension
plans.
Union and non-union employees will take an 8 percent wage
cut and will see only modest hikes in the coming years, the
company said.
Health and welfare benefits will also face cuts under the
reorganization plan, which needs to be approved by the court.
Hostess, which has 18,000 employees, received court
permission earlier this month to impose a pay-cutting collective
bargaining agreement on thousands of workers in a bakery union.
"Upon emergence, our union-represented employees will hold a
25 percent equity ownership, a $100 million interest-bearing
note and have two seats on the board of directors," said Chief
Executive Gregory Rayburn in a statement.
The case is In Re: Hostess Brands Inc, Case No. 12-22052,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.