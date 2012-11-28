NEW YORK Nov 27 The bakers' union of Hostess
Brands Inc asked the judge overseeing the company's bankruptcy
on Tuesday to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee to ensure an orderly
wind-down.
In a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains,
N.Y., lawyers for the union and a related pension fund said they
objected to allowing "incumbent management" to supervise the
company's liquidation.
Hostess won permission from Judge Robert Drain last week to
begin closing down, although it has expressed hope that many of
its widely known brands, including Twinkies and Wonder Bread,
would survive in the hands of new owners.
The liquidation began after the judge failed in a last-ditch
effort to resolve the dispute between Hostess and the striking
Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union, which
had refused to accept new wage and benefit cuts after earlier
give-backs.
The union asked Drain to rule on its request for a trustee
at the next court hearing on Thursday.
In papers filed opposing the request for an expedited
decision, lawyers for Hostess said they believed there were
"serious legal deficiencies" in the union's motion for a
trustee.
Drain has already rejected a request to convert the case
into a Chapter 7 liquidation that would be overseen by a
trustee, calling it a "disaster" because of the potential delay
in selling the company's assets.
Hostess decided to liquidate on Nov. 16, saying it was
losing about $1 million per day after the union, representing
close to one-third of its workers, went on strike a week
earlier.
The 82-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 protection on
Jan. 11, its second bankruptcy filing in less than three years.
The case is In re: Hostess Brands Inc et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-22052.