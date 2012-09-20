Sept 20 The bankrupt maker of the Twinkies
snack, Hostess Brands Inc, is seeking court approval to impose a
new collective bargaining agreement on 6,500 members of a bakery
union, days after the union voted overwhelmingly against the
deal.
Hostess said in court documents that imposing the labor
contact, which cuts wages by 8 percent and reduces benefits, is
the company's last hope to avoid a going-out-of-business
liquidation.
The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco and Grain Millers
International Union said on Monday that 92 percent of its
members rejected the labor contract.
Hostess Chief Executive Gregory Rayburn said in a court
filing the union leadership misinformed its members and told
them buyers would save the company from liquidation. He also
said the union used public voting to intimidate members who
supported the contract.
The bakery union did not respond immediately to a request
for comment.
In a statement on Monday the union said its members rejected
the proposal because it was "outrageously unfair" and not
because of misinformation.
Hostess received court approval to impose a labor agreement
on the bakery union earlier this year, but chose to continue to
negotiate. The company must again seek court approval because
the latest contract contains greater concessions.
The company employs 18,000 and recently won approval from
the 7,000 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters
for similar wage and benefit cuts.
Hostess, which operates around 36 bakeries, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January in Manhattan's bankruptcy
court.