Jan 9 Leon Black's private equity firm Apollo
Global Management and veteran food executive C. Dean
Metropoulos have teamed up to bid for bankrupt Hostess Brands'
snacks business, the New York Post said.
Hostess is just a few days away from choosing a stalking
horse bidder for its bread brands, which includes Wonder Bread,
Nature's Pride and Butternut, the paper reported.
A sale of the snack business, which includes brands such as
Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho Hos, will follow suit later, the
newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/tef25t)
Sourcing for the New York Post report was not clear. An
Apollo spokesman could not be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
Apollo in October made an unsuccessful attempt to buy Dean
Foods Co's Morningstar business with Metropoulos, who is
an operating partner at the private equity firm.
In the 1990s, Metropoulos was brought in to help rescue
Morningstar, which was later sold for about $1 billion to the
precursor of the current Dean Foods.
Hostess won court permission in November to wind down its
82-year-old business after talks between the management and
striking workers failed.
The company said last month it received "furious" interest
in its iconic brands from potential buyers. According to media
reports, the company received bids from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Kroger Co.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)