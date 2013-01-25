UPDATE 1-German shipping company Rickmers files for insolvency
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
Jan 25 Hostess Brands Inc plans to submit an agreement next week to sell its Drake's cake business as part of its bankruptcy reorganization, a lawyer for the company said on Friday.
Heather Lennox, An attorney for Hostess, told a court in White Plains, New York, that Hostess was also in advanced discussions with a number of parties for the remainder of its snack business, which includes Twinkies, according to a spokesman for Hostess.
The company expects to file an agreement in the near term, she said.
* BOARD OF ITS CREDITORS POSITIVELY COMMENTS ON ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS PROPOSED BY THE CO