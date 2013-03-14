UPDATE 1-German shipping company Rickmers files for insolvency
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
March 14 McKee Foods Corp is set to acquire Hostess Brands Inc's Drake's snack cake business for $27.5 million after no other qualified bids were submitted, according to a source close to the matter.
An auction set for Friday for the Drake's business was canceled, the source said.
Hostess is liquidating after filing for bankruptcy last year.
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
* BOARD OF ITS CREDITORS POSITIVELY COMMENTS ON ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS PROPOSED BY THE CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)