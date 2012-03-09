March 9 Hostess Brands Inc named Gregory
Rayburn as its new chief executive as the Twinkies and Wonder
Bread maker works its way out of its second bankruptcy
proceeding in less than three years.
Rayburn replaces Brian Driscoll, who resigned effective
Friday.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in
January, has also been facing a possible strike by the Teamsters
union.
As the new head of the company, Gregory Rayburn will oversee
the Hostess' reorganization under Chapter 11 and the ongoing
negotiations with its unions.
Rayburn, who was the chief restructuring officer in the
WorldCom bankruptcy proceeding, is also a former director of The
Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co.
Hostess filed for bankruptcy after it failed to reach an
agreement with workers on pension and health
benefits.
Hostess, formerly known as Interstate Bakeries Corp, had
first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2004 in Missouri and
emerged from it in February 2009.
Separately, Teamsters Union Vice President Ken Hall said
they will continue to work with Hostess toward a resolution that
will allow the company to emerge successfully from bankruptcy.
"The situation with Hostess has been and remains extremely
challenging, but we are committed to finding a comprehensive fix
to the company's challenges that works for our members," Hall
said.
The case is in re:Hostess Brands Inc, Case No. 12-22052,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.