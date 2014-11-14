NEW YORK Nov 13 The private equity owners of
Hostess Brands LLC are planning to put the maker of Twinkies and
Ding Dongs up for sale in early 2015, potentially valuing it at
more than $1.7 billion, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Apollo Global Management and C. Dean Metropoulos,
which bought Hostess Brands out of bankruptcy for $410 million
in 2013, have received inquiries from some potential buyers
about selling the cake business, the people said.
Hostess Brands is also having conversations with investment
banks Rothschild, Credit Suisse Group AG and Perella
Weinberg Partners about advisory roles they are likely to have
in a potential sale, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions are private. Apollo, Credit Suisse and Rothschild
declined to comment, while Metropoulos, Hostess Brands and
Perella Weinberg did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Deliberations over a potential sale, first reported by the
New York Post on Tuesday, follow a remarkable turnaround in the
past year and a half spearheaded by Apollo and Metropoulos, a
consumer industry veteran.
Hostess Brands currently has annual earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $170
million, one of the sources said.
Based in Irving, Texas, Hostess is one of the largest
wholesale bakers and distributors of breads and snack cakes in
the United States. Its products, particularly the golden,
cream-filled Twinkies cakes, are deeply ingrained in American
pop culture and have long been packed in school children's lunch
boxes.
Hostess blamed heavy debt and burdensome wage and pension
obligations for its financial woes when it went into bankruptcy.
