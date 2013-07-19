LONDON, July 19 Private equity firm Cinven has
agreed to buy internet domain and hosting company Host Europe
Group from Montagu Private Equity for 438 million pounds ($666
million), the two buyout houses said in statements on Friday.
The price was roughly double the 222 million pounds Montagu
paid for the company in October 2010. Host, whose sales have
grown by more than 60 percent since then, has around 1.5 million
retail and wholesale customers, and a big position in Europe's
two largest markets, the UK and Germany.
Cinven said in a statement it was attracted to Host because
the hosting industry is growing rapidly, supported by demand for
cloud computing and greater internet presence among small and
medium sized businesses, and because the market is ripe for
consolidation as it remains highly fragmented.
For Montagu, the sale marks its sixth exit this year, and
the buyout firm has now returned upwards of 1 billion euros to
investors in 2013, a source with knowledge of the deals said.
Previous sales include ghd, ADB, Unifeeder and Hansen
Protection.
Private equity exits have picked up this year thanks in part
to a recovery in the market for initial public offerings,
although a big chunk of exits in Europe are still made by
selling companies to rival buyout houses, known as secondary
deals.
Montagu was advised by UBS and Cinven by Oakley Capital
Corporate Finance and Morgan Stanley.