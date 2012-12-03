Dec 3 Host Hotels and Resorts said its European joint venture bought five hotels in Paris and Amsterdam from Goldman Sachs' Whitehall unit for about 440 million euros ($572.26 million).

Host Hotels, which holds 33.4 percent stake in the joint venture, said in a statement that the deal was partially funded by a 250 million euro loan.

The five properties include Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center, Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel, Renaissance Paris La Defense Hotel, Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel and Courtyard Paris La Defense West - Colombes.

Marriott International had sold three of these hotels to indirect subsidiaries of Whitehall Street Global Real Estate Limited Partnership 2005 in 2006. ()