JERUSALEM May 23 HOT, one of Israel's largest telecoms groups, posted a 25 percent jump in quarterly revenues on Wednesday, among the fastest growth in the sector, though its profit fell due to a large tax bill.

HOT on Wednesday said it recorded first-quarter net profit of 59 million shekels ($15 million), down from 80 million a year earlier as it incurred a tax expense of 22 million shekels. Revenue grew by a quarter to 1.027 billion shekels, partly as it included the results of its recently acquired MIRS mobile unit.

HOT is Israel's lone cable TV operator, with 893,000 subscribers, a 2 percent increase over a year ago. It also provides internet and local phone calling services, both of which also grew during the year.

HOT competes directly with Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, which dominates the local phone calling market and has units that offer satellite TV, internet and mobile phone services. Bezeq recorded a 43 percent rise in first-quarter profit, but revenue fell 6 percent.

"The group continues to show improvement in all business areas," said Hertzel Ozer, HOT's chief executive.

During the quarter, HOT became an internet service provider and offers surfing speeds up to 100 MB a second. In recent weeks, it has expanded its mobile phone unit and helped create a frenzy in Israel - and panic for larger firms - with cut-throat rates.

Among HOT's rivals, Partner Communications earlier on Wednesday reported a 43 percent drop in quarterly profit and an 11 percent fall in revenue. Cellcom recorded a similar fall in profit on flat revenue

HOT's shares fell 6.5 percent. ($1 = 3.85 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)