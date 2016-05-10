BRIEF-Blackcow Food says Meng Qinglin resigns from CFO
May 16 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says co's CFO Meng Qinglin resigns due to personal reason Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/07Jb1j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Hotai Motor :
* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$12 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$6,554,150,208 in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yG2j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
May 16 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says co's CFO Meng Qinglin resigns due to personal reason Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/07Jb1j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016