By Liana B. Baker
Aug 26 HotChalk, an educational technology
startup, is in talks to raise at least $75 million from private
investors, valuing the company at roughly $500 million to $800
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
The company, which helps universities and colleges create
online degree programs, has hired Citigroup Inc to assist
with the fundraising, said the people, who asked not to be named
because the matter is private.
Representatives from Citi and HotChalk declined to comment.
HotChalk, which launched in 2004, sells software to
universities that enables them to put their degree programs
online and provides them and their students with technical
support.
Concordia University-Portland, a member of the U.S.
Concordia University System, based in Oregon and operating in
several U.S. states, uses HotChalk to help run its online Master
of Education and Doctorate of Education degree programs.
HotChalk will announce new customers in the coming months, one
of the people said.
This would be the largest funding round to date for the
Campbell, California-based HotChalk and its first since the
financial crisis.
Chief Executive Edward Fields said in a 2008 interview that
it had raised about $15 million in venture capital and private
funding since its founding. NBC News, McGraw-Hill Education,
Peacock Equity Fund and Mohr Davidow Ventures participated in
the last funding round in 2008.
HotChalk is one of a number of companies that have sprung
up in recent years to compete with established education
software makers.
On Tuesday, one of HotChalk's competitors, Coursera, said it
had secured $49.5 million in funding from New Enterprise
Associates, as well as existing investors such as Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers. Coursera also said it is expecting to
raise an additional $20 million by the fall.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Instructure, which
makes a tech platform called Canvas that helps colleges and
school districts manage their classrooms, had filed
confidentially for an initial public offering.
BlackBoard Inc, which provides custom software to higher
education students collaborate on assignments and communicate
with teachers, is also exploring a sale.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Carmel
Crimmins and Matthew Lewis)