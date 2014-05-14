BRIEF-SI Financial Group says quarterly earnings per share $0.14
* Si financial group inc - net interest income increased $324,000 to $10.5 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2q7q7aD Further company coverage:
May 14 A consortium that includes Singapore tycoon Ong Beng Seng and Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd has increased its offer price for a stake in Hotel Properties Ltd to S$4 per share, valuing the company at around S$2.07 billion ($1.65 billion).
The consortium, 68 Holdings Pte Ltd, agreed in April to acquire nearly 214 million shares in Hotel Properties, representing a 41.9 percent stake in the company, at S$3.50 each.
Hotel Properties said in a statement on Wednesday the consortium had raised its price after buying 17.1 million shares of its shares at S$4.00 each.
Hotel Properties shares were up 7.26 percent on Wednesday morning before being halted ahead of the announcement. The benchmark index was up 0.8 percent. ($1 = 1.2519 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting By Andrew Toh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
