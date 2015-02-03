(Adds Hotel Shilla 4Q growth, details on Korean duty-free
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL Feb 3 Hotel Shilla Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it is interested in buying in-flight duty-free
retailer DFASS Group, a deal that would give the fast-growing
South Korean company a retail foothold in the U.S. market.
South Korea, the world's biggest duty-free market, is seen
by analysts as offering little room to grow due to the dominance
of competitors Shilla and Lotte Duty Free and a government move
to earmark new licences for smaller firms.
Hotel Shilla has been looking to expand overseas and last
year set up shops in Macau and Singapore's Changi Airport. It
has never acquired another duty-free operator.
The world's No.7 duty-free retailer by revenue saw shop
revenue grow an annual 27.1 percent in the fourth quarter of
2014, mostly due to increased Chinese tourist traffic into South
Korea.
A Hotel Shilla spokesman said several other global duty-free
operators were looking at a DFASS deal, and that Shilla had not
decided whether to pursue a transaction.
Miami-based DFASS operates more than 25 duty-free shops in
the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean as well as
in-flight duty-free services, according to its website.
DFASS could not immediately be reached for comment.
