SEOUL, March 23 Hotel Shilla Co Ltd
is buying a 44 percent stake in in-flight duty-free retailer
DFASS for $105 million via its U.S.-based affiliate, the South
Korean hotel and duty-free operator said on Monday.
Hotel Shilla, a unit of Samsung Group, said in a statement
it retains a call option to buy an additional 36 percent of
DFASS in five years.
Miami-based DFASS operates more than 25 duty-free shops in
the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean as well as
in-flight duty-free services, according to its website.
