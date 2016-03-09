LONDON, March 9 Chocolate maker and retailer
Hotel Chocolat said it would raise 50 million pounds ($71
million) in a listing on London's junior AIM market to fund new
stores and increase its manufacturing capacity.
The premium chocolatier, founded in 1993 by Angus Thirlwell
and Peter Harris, trades from 84 stores and recorded revenue of
81.1 million pounds and core earnings of 7.9 million pounds in
the year to June 28, 2015.
The company said on Wednesday it would sell new and existing
shares in the flotation, which a market source said would value
the group at about 150 million pounds.
Chief Executive Angus Thirlwell said listing was the next
logical step in the group's growth.
"(It) will enable us to accelerate the many initiatives that
we have in place, in particular additional investment in our
British chocolate manufacturing, in new stores and in our
digital offering," he said.
Thirlwell and Harris, who have a 50 percent stake in the
company, will sell some of their holdings, but will remain the
biggest shareholders, according to the source.
($1 = 0.7030 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)