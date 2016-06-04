SEOUL, June 4 The starting date for an overseas
investor roadshow for Hotel Lotte's proposed $4.8 billion
initial public offering has been "adjusted", a spokesman for
South Korea's Lotte Group said on Saturday.
On Friday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported that
Hotel Lotte had postponed bookbuilding that was due to begin on
Monday for its jumbo IPO, citing sources close to the deal.
Lotte Group spokesman Song No-hyun said a decision had not
yet been made on a listing date, but gave no further details.
Song said overseas investor meetings had been due to start
next week, but did not specify on which day they had been set to
begin.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Tony Munroe)