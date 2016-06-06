SEOUL, June 6 The duty free division of Hotel
Lotte Co Ltd said on Monday that it chooses its brands "fairly
and objectively," after South Korean prosecutors began a bribery
investigation that has delayed the company's overseas IPO
roadshow.
Prosecutors raided the home of Shin Young-ja, daughter of
the Lotte Group's founder and head of the Lotte Foundation, as
well as offices of Lotte's duty free operation on Thursday, a
Lotte duty free spokesman has said.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' office could not be
reached for comment on Monday, a public holiday in South Korea.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Thursday that
prosecutors were looking into whether the company and Shin
received bribes from local cosmetics company Nature Republic in
exchange for store space, citing the Seoul Central District
Prosecutors' office.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina
Gibbs)