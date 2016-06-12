SEOUL, June 12 South Korea's Lotte Group, whose
hotel unit faces a July deadline to complete an initial offering
worth up to $4.5 billion, said on Sunday that it is "difficult"
for it to modify a listing document.
The statement comes two days after prosecutors raided the
offices of Hotel Lotte and others in the
conglomerate. Three people with direct knowledge of the matter
said the raids were part of an investigation into a possible
slush fund, dealing a new blow to the hotel unit's planned
initial public offering, which could be the world's biggest this
year.
Earlier last week, Hotel Lotte cut the size of the deal and
pushed back the listing to July, in a revision to its listing
document, after prosecutors launched a bribery investigation
into a director.
"Carrying out procedures such as a modified filing to
protect investors are currently physically difficult," Lotte
Group said in a statement on Sunday.
