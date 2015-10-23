(Repeats story first published on Thursday, pix now available)
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS Oct 23 From its swanky Sofitel to budget
Ibis, France's AccorHotels is pepping up its food and
drink products to draw in diners and help compensate for room
business lost to online booking sites.
In a shift mirrored at rivals InterContinental and
Marriott, Europe's largest hotel group is aiming at a
smartphone generation courted by companies such as Airbnb which
allows owners to rent out let their homes.
AccorHotels last month appointed Amir Nahai, a former Bain &
Co consultant, to lead the initiative, the latest move in a
three-year shake-up started in 2013 by Chief Executive Sebastien
Bazin.
"It's a medium-term plan to make Food & Beverage (F&B) a
window into AccorHotels," Nahai told Reuters.
F&B made up 25 percent of total group revenue of 12 billion
euros ($13.6 billion) in 2014, but margins were far lower than
the room booking segment. Nahai identified food and drink as
"obviously a critical lever of earnings enhancement", across the
world number-four hotel group's 3,800 hotels.
Analysts say the strategy makes sense as consumers devote
more of their disposable cash to eating out.
"You see a lot more of the foodie culture with a lot of
celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey, Jamie Oliver, but also lot
of amateur cooking shows. Food has become more important, from a
demand point of view," said Euromonitor analyst Wouter Geerts.
Hoteliers are trying to come up with restaurants and bars
that meet demands for more local and personalised experiences.
"With the arrival of new rivals such as booking websites or
Airbnb, offering a personalised service has become more and more
necessary, particularly in the last two years," said Stephane
Botz, KPMG France Associate and head of Real Estate & Hotels.
AccorHotels' boss Bazin has warned that revenues were under
threat from Airbnb and booking websites. His response has been
to enhance his digital business and now his range of food and
drinks.
With average profit margins of 25-35 percent, the
restaurants business of hotels have lagged the chunky 70-80
percent delivered by the rooms business.
LOCAL FLAVOUR
Hoteliers who have in the past relied mainly on hotel guests
for trade are now offering separate entrances for restaurants,
partnering with a celebrity chef to add some glamour or hiring
specialist restaurant designers.
AccorHotels' Sofitel Arc de Triomphe in Paris is an example.
A gastronomic restaurant there lasted only two years has been
restyled and named "Les Cocottes" -- the cooking pots.
French chef Christian Constant serves his trademark
caramelised potatoes with pig's feet there in cast-iron pots, on
tables or at a counter, aiming at a simpler bistro feel.
At lunchtimes now, 70 percent of the customers are outsiders
rather than hotel residents.
"If it doesn't appeal to the local community, people won't
come," said Jeremy Dodson, vice president of food & beverage at
Marriott Europe.
Marriott has been running a trial called Canvas where locals
set up shop in under-used hotel spaces.
Vacant barber shops have been converted into charcuterie and
cheese outlets, while in one Budapest hotel a space that was
empty for 12 years is now a craft beer bar.
At InterContinental, Simon Burdess, vice president food &
beverage Europe, said developers wishing to set up a group hotel
must have a valid plan for the restaurant or bar before their
projects get approved.
InterContinental has gone for local dining experiences at
upscale brands such as Intercontinental, Crowne Plaza and
Indigo.
In the cheaper category, Holiday Inn owners are offered a
choice of formats that managers can pick from and enhance with
local flavours. In the Holiday Inn due to open in December in
the southern English city of Brighton, craft beers will come
from local brewers, with coffee provided by a local roaster.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Editing by
Andrew Callus and Keith Weir)