* Total deal values through May down from year ago
* Marriott looks to add brands
* REITs expected to become more active
By Karen Jacobs
June 5 The value of U.S. hotel deals for the
first five months of 2012 came to $5.1 billion, down from $6.4
billion a year earlier, research from Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels
indicated as attendees at a New York hospitality industry
conference said they expected more hotel transactions this year.
The hotel investment services firm said the average price
per room for single hotels that were bought so far this year
topped $194,000, five percent higher than the level for all of
2011.
Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels said strength in hotel operating
fundamentals such as room rates was underpinning investor
confidence to do deals.
The firm said it expected more transactions over the next
six months, as a survey of more than 6,000 hotel investors and
owners showed that nearly half intended to acquire properties.
Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels added its survey indicated
investor intentions to sell assets were at a four-year high.
The business-led recovery has helped lift U.S. hotel
occupancy rates and aided an industry whose financing challenges
have slowed construction.
Despite concerns about debt troubles in Europe and economic
uncertainty in the United States, some noted hotel transactions
have been announced in recent weeks.
Blackstone Group, which owns Hilton Worldwide, agreed
to buy U.S. budget chains Motel 6 and Studio 6 from France's
Accor for $1.2 billion in late May. Last week, Marriott
International said it would pay $210 million to assume
management of Gaylord Entertainment's convention-focused
hotels.
"Both deals indicate that the capital markets are there for
transactions," Thomas Corcoran, chairman and co-founder of
FelCor Lodging Trust, told Reuters at the New York
University International Hospitality Industry conference on
Monday.
Felcor, a real estate investment trust, announced on Monday
it had sold six hotels for $103 million.
"While the market's not robust, there is activity and
transactions are getting done," Corcoran added.
Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said during a panel
discussion at the New York hospitality conference that his
company planned to spend its capital to add brands and assets.
Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels said private equity funds had
become the most active hotel buyers, representing 52 percent of
U.S. transactions in the first five months of 2012.
Real estate investment trusts, which led transaction
activity in the first five months of 2011, accounted for 25
percent of hotel deal volumes through May of this year. A REIT
uses pooled capital to purchase and manage property but must pay
dividends.
"REITS remain active bidders for a number of hotel
transactions, and are expected to be increasingly active in the
market in 2012," said Arthur Adler, Americas CEO for Jones Lang
LaSalle Hotels, which is a unit of Jones Lang LaSalle.