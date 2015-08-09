* Top end hoteliers denounce U.S. website as a menace
PARIS, Aug 9 Nowhere in the world has more
accommodation available on Airbnb than Paris. Now the
home-sharing website that has transformed budget travel to the
French capital is giving its super-deluxe hotels a fright too.
"The Paris market is going to get very difficult," said
Didier le Calvez, managing director of the Bristol Hotel. Along
with bosses of the city's other "palaces", he denounces Airbnb
as a menace that enjoys an unfair advantage.
A trawl of the Paris region's 50,000 Airbnb offerings -
there were only 7,000 across the whole of France in 2012
-suggests le Calvez and his colleagues have reason to worry.
Airbnb offers between 380 and 400 Paris properties at over
500 euros a night. Of those, about 40 charge over 1,000 euros
($1,090).
Add in the attraction of individuality, anonymity and in
some cases extra beds, and that puts them potentially in
competition with the 1,000 euro a night Bristol and half a dozen
other high-end Paris hotels, which have about 1,500 rooms to
offer in total.
The Paris luxury sector is already worried about a surge in
competition from newly opening hotels. Consultants JLL Hotels &
Hospitality reckon that capacity will be 60 percent greater in
2018 than a decade earlier.
A downturn in visits from wealthy Russians and Brazilians as
the economies there falter, and fears among U.S. visitors of
rising anti-semitism in France, are also a factor.
17TH CENTURY PENTHOUSE
The Bristol suffered a 20 percent drop in revenue in the
first half of this year and an occupancy rate that fell to 61.2
percent from 69.2. The Four Seasons George V saw a 5 percentage
point drop in occupancy to 66 percent in the same period. The
Plaza Athenee cut its prices by 20 percent last winter.
At the same time, maid and concierge services and other
extras are all available along with some seriously swanky real
estate on Airbnb, the U.S.-based firm which has been valued at
around $10 billion.
Host owners "Maxime and Fanny" present a flat they say was
once the home of film star Brigitte Bardot, and whose "140 metre
square terrace offers you a breathtaking 360 degree view of the
capital city" - all for 1,200 pounds ($1,860) a night.
Another similarly-priced flat has a view of the Eiffel Tower
from its luxurious-looking bathroom.
American actress Judith Freiha gets rave reviews for her one
bedroom apartment on the Ile Saint Louis, an island in the Seine
river near the heart of the city whose buildings date mostly
from the 17th Century.
At 900 euros a night her bijou 54 square metre penthouse -
with its two terraces facing south to a secluded courtyard and
north onto the main street - attracts silicon valley
professionals, supermodels and wealthy courting couples. One
romantically inclined client proposed to his girlfriend there.
Included in the price is a "meet and greet" service from
Freiha herself, who has family in Paris with whom she can stay.
Not included is the 150 euro cleaning fee. "I do that
myself. I get a team to clean, but then I go over in detail the
things other people don't do," she told Reuters.
"I really try to make my schedule to get there before the
people get there. Then I get to meet them, and I enjoy that
because I love them to see who I am, to live in my world."
She lets her flat around six weeks a year, for stays ranging
mainly from two nights to a week.
Airbnb says it is not in competition with the palaces.
"It's a totally different thing," said Nicolas Ferrary,
director of the company's operation in France. A spokeswoman
added: "These residences are chosen for the unique experience
they offer, but which remain very different from what a luxury
hotel can propose."
The super-luxury hotels are not so sure.
A recent change in the law, which was previously unclear
about sub-letting homes, gave French people the right to do so
with their main residence for four months of the year.
Although they should declare any income for tax purposes,
they do not face the other tax and social charges that a
business such as a hotel has to pay.
"It's a tax attack," said Francois Delahaye, managing
director of the Plaza Athenee. Jose Silva, who runs the Four
Seasons George V, said: "It's obvious that a large part of our
clientele, especially the families, will abandon the palaces."
Valerie Bodocco, CEO of My Paris Agency which acts as an
intermediary between owners and booking web sites, believes
Airbnb is seeing off competitors at the top end of the market.
"We have also been using Wimdu and HouseTrip, but Airbnb is
definitely the most important platform for us now as the others
have had ups and downs," she said.
Of course Paris is Paris, and for some people being seen
there is as important as seeing it.
"The month of June has been pretty good," said the Plaza
Athenee's Delahaye. The surge in super-luxury hotel capacity
that began in 2008, just before the financial crisis struck, was
aimed at satisfying demand for the ultimate pampering city
break, he noted.
For Silva at the George V, the industry just needs to keep
raising its game. The refurbished Ritz, opening at the end of
this year, and the updated Crillon, which will be bookable in
2017, are testament to that.
"Wealth and world demand is going to grow," he said.
"Hotels should continue to offer a radically different
experience."
