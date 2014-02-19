NEW YORK Feb 18 A group of major U.S. hotel
chains and online travel companies on Tuesday won the dismissal
of an antitrust lawsuit accusing them of an industry-wide
conspiracy to fix the online prices of hotel rooms.
U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle in Dallas found that the
lawsuit, brought by consumers who claimed they paid inflated
prices for their rooms, failed to adequately show that such a
conspiracy existed.
Instead, she said, the agreements between each hotel chain
and each online operator could be explained by "rational
business interests" rather than anti-competitive behavior.
The hotel companies include Starwood Hotels and Resorts
Worldwide Inc, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc
and Marriott International Inc while the online agencies
include Expedia Inc, Orbitz Worldwide Inc and
Priceline Com Inc.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Tuesday night.
An Orbitz spokeswoman said the company was pleased with the
decision, which she said was "well reasoned and accurately
interprets applicable law." A spokeswoman for Priceline declined
to comment, while representatives for other hotel and booking
companies did not respond to requests for comment outside U.S.
business hours.
The lawsuit, which consolidated several complaints from
various states, claimed that each hotel chain signed a deal with
each online travel company to publish one lowest rate while also
tacitly agreeing not to compete with one another, thereby
creating "rate parity" and forcing consumers to pay artificially
high prices.
The companies countered that the individual agreements were
simply an attempt by each hotel chain to ensure that it could
control the online prices for its rooms. In return, they said,
the online agencies got assurance that their competitors would
not be able to undercut them, an explanation that Boyle
accepted.
"Just because defendants' rational business interests can be
recast in a suspicious light does not mean the allegations
actually suggest a conspiracy was formed," Boyle wrote.
Boyle said she would permit the plaintiffs to file an
amended lawsuit if they could address the deficiencies she
identified.
The case is In re Online Travel Company Hotel Booking
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Texas, 12-cv-3515-B.