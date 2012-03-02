* Firm says limited supply to aid hoteliers

* Double-digit percentage revPAR rises forecast

By Karen Jacobs

March 2 Mexico City's hotel market is poised to see rising room rates as fewer hotels are built and business traffic increases, according to investment services firm Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels.

A recovering economy has boosted occupancy among the city's upper-tier hotels, and the firm says revenue per available room, a key industry metric, rose at least 10 percent in Mexico's capital city in 2011.

"We see that trend continuing, mostly due to very little product coming online and a gradual increase in demand," said Fernando Garcia-Chacon, leader of the Mexico advisory practice at Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels.

RevPAR multiplies the occupancy rate by the room rate. Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels said it expects room rate increases to aid Mexico City hoteliers, and its forecast calls for 10 percent revPAR gains at upper-tier hotels in 2012 and 2013.

The scarcity of land in prime locations that will limit new builds and a focus on developing other commercial property types will also help hotel performance in Mexico City, the firm added.

U.S. companies such as Marriott International, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Worldwide have a good presence there.

"Mexico is coming back" as an international travel destination despite news headlines of security challenges, said Kelly Foy, chief executive of Elite Meetings International, a Santa Barbara, Calif., company that matches corporate meeting planners with luxury hotels.

"There's been an increase in interest and actual bookings in Mexico," Foy added.

Analysts following Mexico's economy forecast 3.34 percent growth this year in the latest monthly poll. The fate of Mexico's economy is closely tied to that of the United States, where improving employment is expected to aid demand for hotel stays.

Inflation in Mexico is muted. Last week, Mexico's central bank said it expects inflation in the country to stay between 3 percent and 4 percent through 2012 and sees no reason to raise its benchmark interest rates.

"The Mexican economy has been a bit more resilient than people give it credit for," Garcia-Chacon said.