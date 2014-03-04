* Some development deals in Ukraine scrapped
* Big chains eye region as source of growth
* IHG says no plans to change Russia/CIS strategy
BERLIN, March 4 Tensions between Ukraine and
Russia could delay hotel projects, and some development deals
have been shelved, but the world's biggest chains are less
likely to be deterred as they seek to exploit rapid expansion in
eastern Europe, experts said.
The Feb. 22 ousting of Russian-backed Ukrainian President
Victor Yanukovich after months of street protests in Kiev and
Russia's subsequent actions in Crimea have led to the most
serious confrontation between Moscow and the West since the end
of the Cold War.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sought to ease
East-West tension over fears of war in the former Soviet
republic.
"We don't know what's going to happen, but it may turn a lot
of investors off Russia," said one hotel expert who declined to
be named due to client relations.
Marriott, which is due to open its first hotel in
Kiev in 2015, says the opening will depend on how the situation
develops.
"It's hard to say right now how that will affect the hotel's
development because it wasn't due to open this year, it's about
whether the tension continues," Marriott Europe head Amy
McPherson told Reuters at the IHIF hotel conference in Berlin.
The chain says eastern Europe was its fastest growing market
in Europe in 2013 and it has plans to open 16 hotels there by
the end of 2015, including six in Russia.
Gillian Saunders, from advisory firm Grant Thornton, said
larger operators could afford to absorb some losses.
"The global brands will from time to time have a location
where the market fails - e.g. Egypt or Kiev - but that's why
they are global and can hedge their bets," she said.
Still, sources at the conference told Reuters that
consultancy Horwath HTL had seen three potential deals for
resorts and properties in the Ukraine fall through since the
beginning of the unrest.
The consultancy declined to comment on specifics but said it
had been affected.
"That's the world we live in - something blows up, but then
you have countries coming in from the cold too," John Sipling,
head of law firm BLP's Abu Dhabi office said.
TAKING IT SERIOUSLY
InterContinental Hotels Group on Tuesday announced
the signing for a Holiday Inn Express at Moscow's Sheremetyevo
airport and an InterContinental in Tbilisi, Georgia.
It plans to have 100 hotels in Russia and the Commonwealth
of Independent States either open or in the pipeline by 2020 and
is not intending to veer away from that aim.
"It is serious and we are taking the situation seriously,
but it's important to be measured and thoughtful. We've spent
years putting a strategy together," IHG's Europe head Angela
Brav said. "But that doesn't mean we're not flexible."
Hilton Worldwide is due to open a Hilton in Kiev at
the end of March and said it was "business as usual" thus far.
"We are keeping an eye on it but it's part and parcel of
being in the hotel business, you will have challenges like
this," Simon Vincent, Hilton EMEA head told Reuters. The group
has no further hotels in the pipeline for Ukraine.
Rival upscale chain Starwood opened a Hotel Bristol
in Odessa at the start of the month and has plans for an Aloft
hotel and a Sheraton in Kiev by the end of 2016.