* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.20
* Sales $209.9 mln vs est $209.3 mln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.02-$0.05 vs est $0.00
* Shares rise 4 pct after the bell
March 7 Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic
Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by higher gross margins, and forecast a profit for the
current quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours
trading.
Hot Topic, which also raised its quarterly dividend 14
percent, expects a first-quarter profit of 2 cents to 5 cents a
share. Analysts were expecting the company to break even,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which sells licensed band and movie
merchandise, posted a fourth-quarter net income of $9 million,
or 21 cents a share, compared with a loss of $0.6 million, or 1
cent a share, last year.
Sales fell 1 percent to $209.9 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on
revenue of $209.3 million.
Gross margins increased to 35.4 percent from 32.2 percent in
the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company were up at $9.10 after the bell. They
closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.