* Chairman, CEO to go with the brand
* Says difficult to raise investment amid poor trading
* Sees tough climate hurting current year sales
* Shares fall 15 pct
Nov 14 Struggling British surf wear firm
Hot Tuna (International) Plc, which has been bleeding
money for the last five years, plans to sell its namesake brand,
a move that would also see the departure of its top executives.
The company, which sells shorts, t-shirts, swimwear and
surfing gear with its distinctive piranha and bull head logos in
the UK, United States and Australia, has been struggling to
raise funds to expand the brand in new international markets.
"In light of current trading being below budget ... it would
be difficult for the company to raise new investment from
existing shareholders for the development and promotion of the
Hot Tuna brand," the company said in a statement on Monday.
Hot Tuna, which had last raised 1 million pounds through a
share sale earlier this year, has seen its shares get decimated
since they debuted on London's AIM in 2005 at 61.5 pence. On
Monday, they closed down 9 percent at 0.07 pence.
British companies are reeling under tough economic
conditions and household names such as Focus DIY, Oddbins and
Habitat UK have gone into administration as shoppers cut back
amid rising prices and subdued wage growth.
Hot Tuna, which was founded as an apparel company by a
surfer and his fashion designer wife in Australia in 1969, said
its chairman, chief executive and brand director would step down
from the board after the deal.
"We will go with the brand," Francis Ball, who was appointed
as Hot Tuna's chairman last month, told Reuters by telephone.
"Hot Tuna (International) will remain as a cash shell ... no
doubt they will have to change their name."
Ball refused to name potential buyers of the brand or
indicate the deal size.
"Discussions take place from time to time but I have had no
written proposal or written offer at this stage," he said.
London-headquartered Hot Tuna expects a 65 percent rise in
sales for the first four months of its new fiscal year, the
company said in a statement.
It expects narrower losses for the year ended June 30,
helped by cost cuts.
