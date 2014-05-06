NEW YORK May 6 Thomas Hou has joined HSBC Bank USA as managing director, Debt Finance Origination for the U.S. Commercial Bank, HSBC officials confirmed Tuesday.

In this role, Hou will be responsible for helping HSBC's commercial banking clients access bank financing. He will partner with Andy Smith, head of DFO for the U.S. Commercial Bank.

Both Hou and Smith will continue to work closely with Lex Malas and Richard Jackson, co-heads of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance within HSBC's Global Banking and Markets business to deliver the full spectrum of event-driven financing solutions to the commercial banking client base.

Hou and Smith report to Martin Brown, executive vice president and head of large corporate banking.

Hou joins HSBC from Barclays where he was a managing director with the high-grade loan syndicate. There he worked on M&A and regular way corporate financings.

Prior to Barclays, Hou worked for Lehman Brothers and JPMorgan. (Editing By Jon Methven)