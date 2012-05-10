NEW YORK May 10 Houghton International, which
makes metalworking fluids and other chemicals for industrial
uses, is being put up for sale by its private equity owner AEA
Investors LP and could bring in more than $1 billion, according
to two sources familiar with the matter.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley have been
hired to advise on the sales process, according to one of the
sources.
The sales process has yet to launch, that source said, but
the company could attract interest from both private equity
firms and strategic bidders.
AEA bought Houghton for an undisclosed price in 2007. The
private equity firm could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Houghton makes
specialty chemicals, oils and lubricants for the metalworking,
automotive, steel and other industries.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the
matter.