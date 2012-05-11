LOS ANGELES May 11 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Publishers Inc has reached a deal with more than 70
percent of its creditors to cut $3.1 billion in debt as it faces
a lagging textbook market due to drops in educational funding.
The publisher said it plans to restructure through a
pre-packaged, court-supervised Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a process
that will have no impact on its day to day operations.
It said the restructuring is likely to be completed by the
end of June 2012. The Boston-based publisher said a majority of
its senior secured lenders and bondholders agreed to the plan to
convert outstanding long-term debt to equity and create a
capital structure to support its business objectives.
Houghton said it is now seeking broader lender, bondholder
and shareholder support. If its plan were approved, Houghton
would eliminate $3.1 billion of debt and reduce current annual
cash interest costs by $250 million, providing it with greater
liquidity to pursue opportunities in digital, consumer and
international markets.
Under the plan, existing equity holders would receive
warrants exercisable for up to 5 percent of the equity in the
reorganized company.
In addition, Houghton has received a commitment for $500
million in financing from Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
The company's restructuring counsel is Paul, Weiss, Rifkind,
Wharton & Garrison LLP and its financial adviser is Blackstone.
The lenders' restructuring counsel is Akin Gump Strauss Hauer &
Feld LLP and their financial adviser is Houlihan Lokey Capital,
Inc.