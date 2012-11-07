MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian lubricants maker Gulf Oil
Corp said on Tuesday it has acquired U.S.-based
specialty chemicals company Houghton International
from a private equity fund for $1.05 billion.
Gulf Oil, part of the diversified Hinduja Group, said
Houghton's strong presence in the industrial segment would
complement its own range of automotive lubricants, and expected
synergies in manufacturing, sourcing and distribution.
Houghton sells metal working fluids across North America and
Europe and operates 12 plants globally. It reported an operating
profit of $132 million for the 12 months to end-September on
sales of $858 million.
Gulf Oil, which sells lubricants and industrial explosives
in India and offshore, said it plans to operate Houghton as a
separate company.
Indian firms have targeted large overseas assets in recent
months.
India's Rain Commodities agreed to buy
Belgium-based speciality chemicals group Ruetgers in a $918
million deal last month, while state oil
producer ONGC said it is investing $1 billion in a
group of oil fields in Azerbaijan.
Gulf Oil said it bought Houghton from a U.S.-based private
equity fund, but did not give more details.
At 11.00 am (0530 GMT), Gulf Oil shares were trading down
1.8 percent in a firmer Mumbai market.