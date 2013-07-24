July 24 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the textbook
publisher that emerged from bankruptcy last year, is close to
filing for an initial public offering that could come later this
year, according to two sources familiar with the process.
The Boston-based company has hired Morgan Stanley,
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse
and Wells Fargo & Co for an IPO that could
raise around $250 million during the fourth quarter, these
people said.
Houghton Mifflin, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo could not be
reached for comment. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Credit Suisse
declined to comment.
Houghton Mifflin hired law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind,
Wharton & Garrison and Blackstone Group last year to help
restructure about $3 billion in debt. The company emerged from
bankruptcy in June 2012, giving its lenders and bondholders 100
percent equity in the company.
Paulson & Co, Apollo Management Holdings LP and Marc Lasry's
Avenue Capital Group were among members of a creditor group that
negotiated the reorganization.
The company's debt troubles began in 2006 when Dublin-based
Education Media & Publishing Group Ltd borrowed heavily to buy
Houghton Mifflin for $1.75 billion from buyout firms Thomas H.
Lee Partners and Bain Capital. The company was later merged with
Harcourt which Education Media & Publishing Group acquired from
Reed Elsevier Plc for about $4 billion.
In February 2010, Houghton Mifflin recapitalized its balance
sheet with $650 million of new equity capital.
Aside from its educational arm, Houghton Mifflin publishes
the "Curious George" and J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings"
book series, and games such as "Where in the World is Carmen
Sandiego?"
Textbook publishers have struggled as more readers get
information online. Some have tried to make headway into digital
learning programs, but other factors have also hamstrung the
industry, including spending reductions by state and local
governments and the growth of the used book and book rental
markets.
Earlier this month, Cengage Learning Inc, which bills itself
as second-largest producer of course materials in U.S. higher
education, filed for bankruptcy under the burden of nearly $6
billion in debt.