UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc appointed Anthony Forshaw as managing director in the capital markets group.
Forshaw, who will be based in London, joins from Deutsche Bank AG, where he had worked for 25 years, most recently as a managing director in the corporate finance group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.