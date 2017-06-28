BRIEF-Home Capital says top notch list of candidates to be CEO
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
Based in New York, Hafer will focus on the technology, media and telecommunications sector within the strategic consulting group.
Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, he worked at corporate development advisory firm Minuteman Advisory Partners. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
NAIROBI, June 29 A power line linking a 310 megawatt (MW) wind power plant to Kenya's national grid, delayed by landowners' compensation demands among other issues, is expected to be ready in the next three months, the energy minister said on Thursday.