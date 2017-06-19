June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.

Baliban, who will be based in New York, joined from consulting firm Citrin Cooperman & Co.

He has also worked as a senior partner for forensic and litigation services at consulting firm KPMG. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)