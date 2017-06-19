WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.
Baliban, who will be based in New York, joined from consulting firm Citrin Cooperman & Co.
He has also worked as a senior partner for forensic and litigation services at consulting firm KPMG. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.