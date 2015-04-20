CORRECTED-Shell reports sharp rise in Q1 profits, beating forecasts
LONDON, May 4 Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp rise in net profit on Thursday, ahead of analyst forecasts and supported by stronger oil prices and improved refining margins.
April 20 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey hired three senior managers from Ernst and Young to expand its financial services coverage.
Richard Forgione joined the Los Angeles-based firm as a director, while Carl Ashqar and Matthew Petrillo joined as vice presidents.
The trio will be based in New York.
At Ernst and Young, Forgione, Ashqar and Petrillo focused on the financial services industry in the firm's transaction advisory services practice. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Corporate earnings expected to include a non-cash charge of some $500 - 600 million in Q2 2017