By Rachel Chitra and Richa Naidu

Aug 13 Shares of boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc, which advised on the bankruptcies of Enron and Lehman Brothers, rose as much as 10 pct percent in their debut after the firm's scaled-down offering was priced below the expected range.

Houlihan Lokey's debut follows tepid first-day trading for several companies last week, which analysts blamed on aggressive pricing.

"(Houlihan Lokey) is an investment bank ... so it was very important that the IPO was successful for their business," said Francis Gaskins, president of research firm IPO Desktop Premium.

Houlihan Lokey's shares rose to a high of $23.10 on Thursday, compared with the initial public offering price of $21 per Class A share, valuing the firm at about $1.5 billion.

The IPO raised $220.5 million for Houlihan Lokey's two biggest shareholders: ORIX USA, an arm of Japanese financial services company ORIX Corp, and HL Holders, which comprises Houlihan Lokey's employees and management.

The size of the IPO was reduced to 10.5 million shares from 13.1 million, according to an underwriter.

Houlihan Lokey is the first independent investment bank to go public since Moelis & Co's debut last year, joining a growing club of boutique firms such as Lazard Ltd, Evercore Partners Inc, Piper Jaffray Co and Greenhill & Co.

Moelis' shares have risen 19.4 percent since its public offering last year.

Corporate finance, including M&A and capital markets advisory, is Houlihan Lokey's biggest division accounting for more than half of its revenue. Financial restructuring contributed 27 percent and financial advisory the rest.

Houlihan Lokey has advised on a number of deals, including Kraft Foods Group Inc's acquisition of Cadbury and the takeover of travel website Kayak by Priceline Group Inc .

The investment bank currently ranks 25th in the year-to-date league table for Americas M&A with a 1.2 percent share of the market, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's fee revenue jumped 15 percent to $680.9 million in the year ended March 31. In same period, net income rose 30.1 percent to $79.9 million.

Boutique firms, which account for nearly 29 percent of global M&A advisory fees, are becoming increasingly popular with companies seeking superior advice over just meeting financing needs for M&A deals.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs led an underwriting syndicate of seven firms, including Houlihan Lokey as a co-manager, for the IPO. (Additional reporting by Neha Dimri and Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)