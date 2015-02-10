Feb 10 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey appointed
Arik Rashkes as a managing director in its Financial
Institutions Group (FIG) to expand its insurance sector
coverage.
Rashkes joins from Blackstone Advisory Partners, where he
was a managing director responsible for executing M&A
transactions in the insurance sector. Prior to Blackstone, he
spent five years in Deutsche Bank's FIG.
Houlihan Lokey also named Juan Guzman as a senior vice
president in FIG. Guzman joins from Blackstone Advisory Partners
where he was a vice president in the firm's FIG.
Rashkes and Guzman will be based in New York.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)