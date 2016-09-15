BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Independent investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc hired Joseph Mooney as the managing director of firm's mergers & acquisitions group based in New York.
Mooney, who has recently served as the head of mergers & acquisitions at Sagent Advisors LLC, also spent 15 years at Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: