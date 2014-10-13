Oct 13 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said it appointed Loren McCutchen director of its due diligence services practice.

He joins from Deloitte & Touche, where he spent 18 years, Houlihan Lokey said in a statement.

McCutchen, who is based in Dallas, has worked on a broad range of acquisition and divestiture due diligence projects, the firm said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)