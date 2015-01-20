Jan 20 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey said it
appointed Patrick Collins as a managing director of its
financial sponsors group.
Collins will focus on assisting the firm's hedge fund and
financial sponsor clients with distressed and special situations
investment opportunities, the company said.
Most recently, he worked at Collins Investments LLC, which
he founded in 2008.
He has earlier worked with D.E. Shaw, Mizuho International
LLC, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley,
Houlihan Lokey said.
Collins will be based in New York.
