BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
May 11 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey appointed Patrick Schoennagel as director in its capital markets group in Europe.
Schoennagel will be based in London.
He was senior vice president in GE capital's corporate finance group. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage: