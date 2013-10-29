WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that
would delay two government regulators from adopting rules
requiring stock brokers and retirement account financial
advisers to put their customers' interests ahead of their own.
The bill, which was approved in a 254-166 vote, has
virtually no chance of becoming law, after the White House late
Monday threatened to veto the measure.
Its passage, however, marks yet another symbolic effort by
Republicans to express their discontent over the sweeping new
regulations that stem from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)