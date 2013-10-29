(Adds details throughout, comments from lawmakers and interest
groups)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that
would delay two government regulators from adopting rules
requiring stock brokers and retirement account financial
advisers to put their customers' interests ahead of their own.
The bill, which was approved in a 254-166 vote, has
virtually no chance of becoming law, after the White House late
Monday threatened to veto the measure.
Its passage, however, marks yet another symbolic effort by
Republicans to express their discontent over the sweeping new
regulations that stem from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law.
The bill is one of two measures before the House this week
that would amend the Dodd-Frank law.
On Wednesday, the House is also expected to pass a bill with
some bipartisan support that would loosen a requirement for
banks to spin off their risky derivative trading desks into
separate legal entities.
Although the White House has cautioned against passage of
the derivatives bill, it stopped short of a veto threat.
FIDUCIARY RULES DELAYED
The fiduciary bill, sponsored by freshman Republican
Representative Ann Wagner of Missouri, targets rulemaking
efforts at both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
the Department of Labor that would impose a fiduciary duty on
certain kinds of financial advisers.
The bill calls for the SEC to undertake additional study
before writing any new rules to harmonize standards between
investment advisers and stock brokers to determine whether
regulatory changes would help or hurt retail investors.
It would also force the Labor Department to delay adopting
any rules targeting retirement advisers until the SEC completed
its own regulations first.
In voting to pass it, 30 Democrats joined ranks with
Republicans in support of the measure.
"The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department
of Labor...are headed towards proposing two massive and
inconsistent rulemakings that are going to hurt the ability of
retail investors to get financial advice," said House Financial
Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling.
Maxine Waters, the ranking Democrat on the committee, voted
against the measure, saying it "just goes too far...
"The bill holds the Labor Department hostage while throwing
up road blocks for the SEC," she said.
The Dodd-Frank law required the SEC to study whether it
should harmonize two different standards of care for stock
brokers and investment advisers.
It also authorized, but did not require, the SEC the develop
new standards.
Investment advisers are already held to a fiduciary duty,
meaning they must put their investors' best interests first.
Brokerages, however, are only required to offer advice about
investments that are "suitable" - a less stringent standard that
some say leads to conflicts of interest because brokerages may
be more likely to recommend products that generate higher
compensation.
The SEC released a study on the issue in 2011 that called
for imposing a harmonized fiduciary standard for advisers and
brokerages.
Meanwhile, the Department of Labor has separately been
pursuing its own proposal that would impose fiduciary
responsibilities on advisers to workplace retirement plans and
individual accounts.
To date, however, the SEC has not yet issued a proposal and
the Labor Department in 2010 withdrew an earlier version amid
heavy criticism from the brokerage industry.
The SEC solicited more data from the industry in a March
2013 request, in an effort to help inform whether it will
proceed with writing the new rules.
Earlier this month, SEC Chair Mary Jo White told reporters
the fiduciary rule was still a "major focus" and the SEC was
working to resolve "where we're going on it."
The Labor Department has also been working toward issuing a
revised proposal, but has yet to do so amid a strong push by
Wall Street to delay the measure.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
the leading trade group for the brokerage industry, has opposed
to the DOL's efforts.
"The DOL should not act in this area until the SEC.
Dodd-Frank made it very clear that it was the SEC's
responsibility," SIFMA Chief Executive Judd Gregg told Reuters
on the sidelines of a recent conference.
Proponents of strong fiduciary duty rules, however, have
been out in force urging lawmakers to oppose the bill.
The bill is a "back door attempt to undermine investor
protection provisions in Dodd-Frank," the Financial Planning
Coalition argued in a letter to Congress issued on Monday.
